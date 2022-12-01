Wall totaled 26 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Jazz.

Wall turned back the clock Wednesday, dropping a season-high 26 points, including an impressive 12-of-13 from the line. Unfortunately, he shot just 37 percent from the floor, something that is a known flaw when it comes to his overall fantasy value. While this was a solid performance, his ups and downs thus far have him sitting as more of a streaming option, as opposed to a must-roster player.