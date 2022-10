Wall closed Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), four assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

Wall showed flashes of his former self in the loss, and it may only be a matter of time before we see him as a starter in the backcourt. As one might expect, such a long absence from play requires a bit of seasoning before hitting full stride, and Sunday's total was a step in the right direction for the veteran guard.