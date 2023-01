Wall will miss Thursday's game against Denver for Injury management reasons, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wall will sit out the first leg of a back-to-back set for rest purposes. He will likely be back for the tail end of the set, in which Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both rest candidates. Reggie Jackson should handle the brunt of the point guard minutes while Terance Mann should see extended run off the bench Thursday.