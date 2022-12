Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sixers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wall popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a right ankle sprain and will ultimately miss at least one contest. The injury could help to explain Wall's muted night from the field Wednesday, and his absence could afford Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann more minutes at point guard. Wall's next opportunity to take the floor arrives Monday in Detroit.