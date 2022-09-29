Clippers coach Ty Lue said Thursday that Wall has been playing point guard for the team's bench unit, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Lue also mentioned that the situation at point guard is expected to be fluid. The second unit will also include Brandon Boston, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris and Morris Brown. Wall will miss Thursday's practice and Friday's preseason opener due to rest.
