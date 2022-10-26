Wall accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to Oklahoma City.

The fact that Wall managed to put up this stat line in only 19 minutes is encouraging, but it was also a game in which Los Angeles didn't have their two best players while facing one of the -- arguably -- weakest teams in the Western Conference. Still, any progress is progress for Wall, and while he'll need time to get back to his best after not playing at all in the 2021-22 season, he seems to be getting into a rhythm after scoring in double digits in each of his three appearances to date.