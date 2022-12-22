Wall totaled four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 win over the Hornets.

Wall had strung together some solid performances recently, averaging 10.0 points over his last four games, but three of those were in starting roles. Wall also neared a season-low total with just six shot attempts, contributing to his lackluster night in the scoring column. On the plus side, he did record a block for the third straight game and added in a steal, displaying his defensive capabilities. Wall is clearly a better fantasy option when he's in the starting five, which will only be the case when Reggie Jackson is unavailable.