Wall (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Wall has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing Friday's game with a right ankle sprain. The veteran guard is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across his last five appearances. However, Wall is also posting shooting splits of 31.5 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from three in that span.