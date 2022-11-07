Wall won't play Monday against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wall came off the bench during Sunday's loss to the Jazz and logged 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes. Wall will be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, which could leave the Clippers particularly shorthanded in the backcourt since it's unclear whether Reggie Jackson (knee) will be able to suit up. If both Wall and Jackson are out, Terance Mann will likely see increased run in the backcourt.