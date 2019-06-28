Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Motley was not extended a qualifying offer by the Clippers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Motley played mostly garbage time last season for the Clippers. However, he showed potential in the G League, averaging 24.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.3 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Gets garbage-time action•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Sees heightened role sans Gallinari•
-
Johnathan Motley: Leads game in scoring•
-
Johnathan Motley: Not able to play Friday•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Recalled from G League•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...