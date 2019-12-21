Play

Motley scored 32 points (14-23 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks during Thursday's G League win over Skyforce.

Motley more than doubled his nearest teammate in points in the contest. The only negative on the evening was co-leading the team with four turnovers.

