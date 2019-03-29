Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Gets garbage-time action
Motley managed one rebound and one assist in one minute during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.
Motley has earned six minutes across three appearances here in March. The 23-year-old sophomore has seen double-digit minutes four times through 19 appearances this season, and he'll only be worthy of consideration if the Clippers opt to rest the regulars.
