Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Huge effort Friday
Motley racked up 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes Friday versus Sioux Falls.
Motley continues to destroy the G League ranks, tallying at least 20 points in three of the six games this season and 29 and 30 in two of the last three. Friday also marked his second double-double thus far.
