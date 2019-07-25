Motley has re-signed with the Clippers on a two-way contract, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Motley played the majority of his NBA minutes in garbage time, but his G-League showing last season was enough to show he has promise. Given the influx of star power on the Clippers' roster, it would still be surprising if Motley saw significant minutes barring a barrage of injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories