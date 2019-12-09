Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Leads team in win
Motley scored 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and totaled five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal during Thursday's G League win over Windy City.
It was another big game for Motley, who led the team in scoring in this one. He sits at 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 10 G League games this season.
