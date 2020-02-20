Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Leads team to G League win
Motley totaled 33 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League win over Stockton.
Motley started the second half with a bang, and perhaps the only thing that inhibited him on the evening was his five personal fouls. He's now averaging 23.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 19 games at the level this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Massive double-double in G League•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Plays big in start•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Paces team in loss•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Does it all in win•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Transferred to NBA•
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Leads team in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...