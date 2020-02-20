Motley totaled 33 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's G League win over Stockton.

Motley started the second half with a bang, and perhaps the only thing that inhibited him on the evening was his five personal fouls. He's now averaging 23.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 19 games at the level this season.