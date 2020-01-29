Motley tallied 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in their 117-103 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

With career averages of 23.0 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33.1 minutes over 78 games in the G League during the past two-plus seasons, Motley doesn't have much left to prove at the level. That being said, his status as a two-way player limits him to only 45 days with the NBA Clippers, so he's likely to remain with Agua Caliente for the foreseeable future unless a rash of injuries hit the Los Angeles frontcourt.