Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Massive double-double in G League
Motley tallied 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in their 117-103 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
With career averages of 23.0 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33.1 minutes over 78 games in the G League during the past two-plus seasons, Motley doesn't have much left to prove at the level. That being said, his status as a two-way player limits him to only 45 days with the NBA Clippers, so he's likely to remain with Agua Caliente for the foreseeable future unless a rash of injuries hit the Los Angeles frontcourt.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...