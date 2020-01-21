Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Plays big in start
Motley tallied 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Stockton.
Motley got the start and rewarded the decision with a huge performance. He hadn't played in Agua Caliente's last three games and hasn't started regularly of late, but the 24-year-old has performed well when given the chance, averaging 21.2 points across 16 G League games this season.
