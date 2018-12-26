Motley was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Motley, who appeared in 11 games for the Mavericks last year, has yet to take the floor for the Clippers this season. He's been a force in the G League, however, averaging 26.1 points on 56.1 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 35.7 minutes.