Motley was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Motley has spent the entire start of the season with the A.C. Clippers, as there would be no minutes available for him in Los Angeles. Now, with Marcin Gortat currently nursing back spasms, the Clippers may be in need of some additional frontcourt depth for the time being. Even with being recalled, however, Motley will likely only see very limited, if any, minutes off the bench Thursday.