Motley recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 29 minutes Thursday against Indiana.

Motley was surprisingly productive for his team off the bench, but the Clippers would lose in embarrassing fashion on the road. Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 20 that Motley finished with 10 or more points, as his opportunities have been limited this season given his current role in the team's rotation.