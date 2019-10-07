Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Scores 11 points in thumping win
Motley totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-87 victory over the Shanghai Sharks.
Motley was impactful during Sunday's easy victory, doing his best Montrezl Harrell impression with a high energy performance. Motley is not going to be an every night part of the rotation barring an injury to one of either Harrell or Ivica Zubac.
