Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Scores six in six minutes
Motley hit all his shots in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Nuggets, contributing six points (3-3 FG) and four rebounds across six minutes.
Motley was acquired in the offseason via trade and should play a limited role off the bench for the Clippers. The second-year big man played in 11 games for the Mavericks last year, scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game, including two games of 20-plus points. Although he has demonstrated some ability to provide points and rebounds if given the opportunity, Motley likely won't have a large enough role to provide value in standard formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Traded to Clippers•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Scores 20 in win over Bucks•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Double-digit scoring in summer league loss•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: 21 points in season finale•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Falls flat in Sunday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Career high 26 points•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.