Motley hit all his shots in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Nuggets, contributing six points (3-3 FG) and four rebounds across six minutes.

Motley was acquired in the offseason via trade and should play a limited role off the bench for the Clippers. The second-year big man played in 11 games for the Mavericks last year, scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game, including two games of 20-plus points. Although he has demonstrated some ability to provide points and rebounds if given the opportunity, Motley likely won't have a large enough role to provide value in standard formats.