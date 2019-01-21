Motley played a season-high 18 minutes off the bench and contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal Sunday in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs.

Motley has spent the majority of the season with the G League's Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers, but he's been up with the parent club for most of January. He had seen single-digit minutes while appearing in five of the Clippers' preceding seven contests, but Motley benefited from a spike in playing time Sunday with Danilo Gallinari (back) sidelined. While Motley turned the ball over four times, he showed the ability to put up quality scoring and rebounding numbers on a per-minute basis. That also held true during his time in the G League and his brief run as a rotation player for the Mavericks last April, so Motley could be someone to keep an eye on if Gallinari's absence turns into a long-term situation. The Clippers are already anticipating that Gallinari will be sidelined for the final three games of their road trip, which wraps up Friday in Chicago.