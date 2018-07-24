Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Traded to Clippers
Motley was traded to the Clippers in exchange for the rights to Maarty Leunen, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Motley had a strong finish to the season for Dallas, as well as some solid play in the summer league. He now moves to the Clippers on a two-way contract. Leunen, who was drafted by Houston in 2008, has spent the past 10 years playing in Europe.
More News
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Scores 20 in win over Bucks•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Double-digit scoring in summer league loss•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: 21 points in season finale•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Falls flat in Sunday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Career high 26 points•
-
Mavericks' Johnathan Motley: Goes for 14 points Wednesday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...