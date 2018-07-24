Motley was traded to the Clippers in exchange for the rights to Maarty Leunen, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Motley had a strong finish to the season for Dallas, as well as some solid play in the summer league. He now moves to the Clippers on a two-way contract. Leunen, who was drafted by Houston in 2008, has spent the past 10 years playing in Europe.