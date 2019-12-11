Clippers' Johnathan Motley: Transferred to NBA
Motley was transferred from the G League to the NBA on Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Motley has appeared in just one NBA game this season, racking up four minutes during the second game of the year. It remains likely that he'll see most of his run in the G League.
