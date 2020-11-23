Ford agreed Thursday with the Clippers on an Exhibit 10 contract, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ford will be joined in Los Angeles by St. Mary's teammate Malik Fitts, as Los Angeles brought in both players on Exhibit 10 deals shortly after both went undrafted Wednesday. A 6-foot-1 point guard who led the West Coast Conference in scoring (21.1 points per game) as a senior in 2019-20, Ford is unlikely to earn a spot on the Clippers' season-opening roster. If he's waived in training camp, however, he would be eligible to join the Clippers' G League affiliate the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.