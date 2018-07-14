Mathews produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round loss to the Hawks.

The Clippers sat most of their Summer League regulars and gave some time to other players, and Mathews took full advantage of that window. Mathews spent his 2017 season playing for the Erie Bayhawks and he should probably consider himself lucky to be on the Clippers' radar when you consider the crowded backcourt in Atlanta. The Clippers provide a better scenario for the Gonzaga product as the team needs to get some quality depth after losing Austin Rivers in free agency. That might not be enough to garner a training camp invite, though.