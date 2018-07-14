Clippers' Jordan Mathews: Scores team-high 18 points in LVSL loss
Mathews produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round loss to the Hawks.
The Clippers sat most of their Summer League regulars and gave some time to other players, and Mathews took full advantage of that window. Mathews spent his 2017 season playing for the Erie Bayhawks and he should probably consider himself lucky to be on the Clippers' radar when you consider the crowded backcourt in Atlanta. The Clippers provide a better scenario for the Gonzaga product as the team needs to get some quality depth after losing Austin Rivers in free agency. That might not be enough to garner a training camp invite, though.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...