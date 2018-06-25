Mathews will play with the Clippers' summer league team, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mathews spent last season playing for the G-League's Erie Bayhawks, playing 48 games and averaging 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 20.4 minutes. He'll now get a look with the Clippers during summer league, though he's not guaranteed a spot on the final roster, let alone an invite to training camp.