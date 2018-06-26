Clippers' Jordan Matthews: Playing for Clippers' summer league team
Matthews will play for the Clippers' summer league team, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
After going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2017, Matthews spent last season in the G League with the Erie BayHawks. He appeared in 48 games, making 11 starts and averaging 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....