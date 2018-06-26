Clippers' Jordan Matthews: Playing for Clippers' summer league team

Matthews will play for the Clippers' summer league team, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

After going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2017, Matthews spent last season in the G League with the Erie BayHawks. He appeared in 48 games, making 11 starts and averaging 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

