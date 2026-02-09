Miller finished Sunday's 115-96 win over the Timberwolves with eight points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and four assists in 23 minutes.

Miller continues to play meaningful minutes for the Clippers, but his playing time could take a hit once Darius Garland (toe) is ready to make his team debut. Over his last five appearances, Miller has averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.