Miller (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
The left hip soreness is a new concern for Miller, who hasn't played in three of the club's last four outings due to a coach's decision. Over his last four appearances, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds across 9.8 minutes per contest.
