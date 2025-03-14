Now Playing

Miller (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

The left hip soreness is a new concern for Miller, who hasn't played in three of the club's last four outings due to a coach's decision. Over his last four appearances, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds across 9.8 minutes per contest.

