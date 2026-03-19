Miller closed Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes.

Miller is gaining momentum for the Clippers and has been red-hot off the bench. Over his last four outings, he's shooting 62.5 percent from the field with averages of 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.