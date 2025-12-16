Miller closed Monday's 121-103 loss to Memphis with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes.

Miller made his first appearance since Dec. 1 after battling a back injury. He has a total of five games under his belt at the NBA level so far this season, and he's fared well in those with 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers on 48.0 percent shooting in 15.2 minutes.