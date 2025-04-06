Miller (hamstring) played the final 7:08 of Saturday's 135-104 win over the Mavericks, finishing with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT).

Miller had missed the Clippers' last 11 games due to left hamstring tendinopathy before getting the green light to suit up Saturday. With the Clippers building a 23-point lead by the start of the fourth quarter, head coach Tyronn Lue had the luxury of easing Miller back into action by the midway point of the period. Miller will likely remain out of the rotation in competitive games. However, he could extend his run in the final contest or two of the season if the Clippers' playoff positioning is already solidified.