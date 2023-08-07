Miller agreed to a two-way deal with the Clippers on Monday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 48th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller is likely spend the majority of his rookie season with the G League's Ontario Clippers as one of LA's three two-way players. The Miami (Fla.) product was a do-it-all player in college, averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23 while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range.