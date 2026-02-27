Clippers' Jordan Miller: Handling expanded role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller totaled 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to Minnesota.
Once the Clippers get some of their star players back into the mix, Miller will have quite a bit to lose from a fantasy perspective. He's scored in double figures and logged at least 20 minutes in three consecutive games, but fantasy managers might want to take a wait-and-see approach with Los Angeles' injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans before adding Miller.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Signs two-year deal•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Subdued effort Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Continues logging steady minutes•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Apt fill-in from bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Stays hot off bench•