Miller was selected by the Clippers with the No. 48 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 34.9 minutes on 54/35/78 shooting last year at Miami. He's a do-it-all type of player, contributing on both ends of the floor and utilizing his high basketball IQ to make winning plays for the Hurricanes. Considering the Clippers boast one of the NBA's deepest rosters, it's likely Miller ends up spending a significant portion of the 2023-24 season in the G League.