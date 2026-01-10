Miller recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and five rebounds across 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 121-105 victory over Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old guard continues to get extra court time with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) sidelined, and Miller turned Friday's opportunity into the second-best scoring effort of his NBA career, after a 22-point performance Nov. 12 against the Nuggets. Over the last three games, Miller is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes from the second unit while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent (5-for-9) from beyond the arc.