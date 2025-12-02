Miller (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

After a seven-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, Miller returned to action in Monday's loss to the Heat. However, he was unable to play in the second half due to the back issue, which could now keep him out of Wednesday's contest. If the 25-year-old swingman is ultimately ruled out, Kobe Sanders and Cam Christie are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.