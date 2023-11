Miller posted 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes in Friday's 109-102 win over the G League Ignite.

Miller started his G League career off with a bang, leading all Clippers in scoring while swiping a team-leading three steals in the victory. Miller should be one of the top producers for Ontario this season and the Clippers have high hopes for the 48th overall pick in June's NBA Draft.