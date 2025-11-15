Miller contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two turnovers in 11 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime win over the Mavs.

Miller was fantastic in his regular-season debut Wednesday, but he was a negligible part of the rotation in Friday's double-overtime win over the Mavs. Clippers' head coach Tyronn Lue said it'll be a committee approach filling in the minutes left by Bradley Beal (hip), so it'll be tough to trust the L.A. guards not named James Harden on a nightly basis.