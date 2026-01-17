Miller contributed 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, four steals and two rebounds in 46 minutes during Friday's 121-117 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Miller logged a game-high workload in minutes in Friday's overtime thriller and capitalized with an efficient scoring night, steady playmaking and active defense. The 25-year-old has been a strong contributor off the bench of late, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 47.4 percent from deep over the past five games. With Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Derrick Jones (knee) dealing with lingering injuries, the Clippers have leaned on Miller for added production, and he's delivered consistently.