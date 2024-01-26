Miller was absent during Thursday's 110-101 win over Greensboro with an Achilles injury.
Miller was one of five Ontario players inactive during Thursday's G League contest while dealing with an Achilles injury. The next opportunity for Miller to return is Saturday against College Park.
