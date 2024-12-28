Miller accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Warriors.
Miller played fewer than five minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has accumulated a grand total of one steal. Although he has had a few moments of relevance, it appears that Miller will remain on the outside looking in when it comes to consistent playing time this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Shooting woes in win Monday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Collects season-high 15 points•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Filling in for Powell in rotation•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Posts 13 points in preseason win•