Share Video

Link copied!

Miller accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Warriors.

Miller played fewer than five minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has accumulated a grand total of one steal. Although he has had a few moments of relevance, it appears that Miller will remain on the outside looking in when it comes to consistent playing time this season.

More News