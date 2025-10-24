Clippers' Jordan Miller: Not available Friday after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns due to left hamstring soreness.
It was initially reported that the Clippers had an empty injury report for Friday's matchup, but it's since been noted that Miller will be unavailable. His next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday against Portland.
