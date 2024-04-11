Head coach Tyronn Lue said Miller (thumb) will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Miller, a two-way player, is back with the Clippers now that the G League season is over, but it's unclear if he'll be available in a depth role over the remaining two contests of the regular season. The rookie second-round pick hasn't played at either the NBA or G League level since March 19 due to a left thumb injury.