Clippers' Jordan Miller: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with Miami, Janis Carr of the OC Register reports.
Miller has missed the past seven games for the Clippers with a hamstring injury, but it appears he'll be available for Monday's game. He'll likely have some minutes restrictions as he's eased back into things, though, so Miller can't be considered a viable target in standard fantasy leagues.