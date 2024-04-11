Miller (thumb) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Miller spent most of the campaign in the G League and is with the Clippers for the stretch run of the regular season due to his status as a two-way player. Miller is no expected to see regular minutes unless Friday's game becomes a blowout.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Not available Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Misses G League contest with injury•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Lead with double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Posts double-double in G League•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Leads way in G League victory•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Leading scorer in G League debut•