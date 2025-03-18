Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Tuesday will be the Miller's sixth absence in the Clippers' last seven games due to left hip soreness. He's played sparingly this season, so his absence hasn't made a huge impact on the Clippers' bench rotation. Miller's next chance to see the court is Friday against the Grizzlies.